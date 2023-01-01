Rosie O'Donnell declares she's lost 10 pounds since Christmas

Rosie O'Donnell has claimed she has lost 10 pounds (four kilograms) in three weeks.



On Tuesday, the 60-year-old Emmy Award winner posted a video on TikTok revealing she had lost weight over a three-week period.



"Good morning. I'm on my way to school to drop her off, and I needed to let you know I lost 10 pounds... since Christmas," Rosie shared in the video. "Ten pounds, I'm very happy. Tick, tock, you don't stop."



When fans asked how she managed to shed so much weight so quickly, O'Donnell revealed she was doing her best to cut down on soda and sugar, moving more and taking Mounjaro, medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.



"About two months ago my doctor put me on - not Ozempic, Mounjaro? - and Repatha," she disclosed. "One I do every other week and one I do once a week."



The comedian also explained she hasn't consumed "anything except water" since Christmas.



"Now I have had Champagne one night, that was a toast, and some wine one night, so it hasn't been 100% but I really stopped drinking like five or six Diet Coke's a day," she divulged.



"All I drink is water now, and I'm not eating sugar as much as I can. And my appetite has decreased significantly."