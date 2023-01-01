Julian Sands reported missing after going on hike in California mountains

British actor Julian Sands has been reported missing after going on a hike in Southern California’s mountains.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Wednesday that the A Room with a View actor has been missing for five days.



The 65-year-old went missing while hiking a trail on Mount San Antonio, known locally as Mount Baldy, in the San Gabriel Mountains, which are located about 40 miles (64 kilometres) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.



His family reported him missing on Friday and search and rescue teams began their hunt for Sands. However, they had to suspend their ground search over the weekend due to severe weather and avalanche risks and have been unable to resume due to dangerous trail conditions. They are currently searching using helicopters and drones when the weather permits.



The police urged hikers to think twice about going up the mountain due to the adverse weather conditions.



Sands is also known for films such as Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena and Leaving Las Vegas and TV shows including 24 and Smallville.



He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.