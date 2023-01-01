Kristin Cavallari seemingly confirms New Year's Eve date with Tyler Cameron

Kristin Cavallari has seemingly confirmed she went on a date with Tyler Cameron on New Year's Eve.

While speaking to Stephen Colletti for his Back to the Beach podcast, the Very Cavallari star addressed a report claiming she and former The Bachelorette contestant Tyler had been spotted together on 31 December.

"My last date was public. So, if you really want to know I guess you can Google it," Kristin said, according to E! News.

Rumours began to swirl about the pair after photos were published online.

"I'll sip so I don't have to say it," the 36-year-old continued. "It was New Year's Eve weekend."

Kristin and Tyler were also photographed in Miami together in November.

At the time, Kristin issued a statement in which she insisted that she was single.

"Listen, when I am dating someone and I'm in a serious relationship, I'll be the first one to shout it from the rooftops," she asserted. "Until then, I'm not going to comment on my love life. Your girl's having fun!"

Previously, Kristin was married to sportsman Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children.