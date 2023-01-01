Anna Kendrick pleased with script for A Simple Favor sequel

Anna Kendrick is impressed with the script for the follow-up to A Simple Favor.



The as-yet-untitled sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor was announced in May 2022, with Anna and her co-star Blake Lively set to reprise their roles and director Paul Feig signed on to return.



While speaking to E! News this week, the Pitch Perfect star revealed she is happy with the screenplay.



"I've actually read the script now and it's so good," the actress shared.



In the original, Anna played small-town single mother and vlogger Stephanie, who tries to uncover the truth of the disappearance of her glamorous and mysterious friend, played by Blake.



The 37-year-old explained that Stephanie has grown as a person as a result of the shocking events in the first film.



"They did such a great job of, in some ways, making her sort of older and wiser... But, at the same time, there are qualities that a person just can't really change about themselves," she shared.



Anna added that the sequel's Stephanie has "got like a little bit more savvy in her" compared to the first film, but "she's still Stephanie at the end of the day".



The sequel is being written by Jessica Sharzer, who penned the first film. A release date for the sequel has not yet been announced.