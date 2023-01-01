Priyanka Chopra's baby daughter was 'smaller than her hand' at birth

Priyanka Chopra's daughter was "smaller than her hand" as a result of her "extremely" premature birth.

The Sky Is Pink actress and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022.

As a result of complications, Malti had to be delivered a full trimester before her due date and needed immediate care.

"I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," she recalled in an interview for the February 2022 issue of British Vogue. "I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her."

Malti spent three months in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), with the new parents visiting every day.

"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest," the 40-year-old remembered. "I didn't know if she would make it or not."

Priyanka and Nick were able to bring Malti home in May and have successfully sheltered their little one from the spotlight.

"Most people say she looks like Nick," she said, before adding jokingly: "I don't believe it."