Jennifer Lopez has 'learned to embrace' Bennifer nickname

Jennifer Lopez has "learned to embrace" fans calling her and Ben Affleck "Bennifer".

When the Hollywood stars first started dating in the early 2000s, tabloids often referred to the couple by the portmanteau.

And during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Jennifer admitted that she has grown used to the name and has very much accepted it since rekindling her romance with Ben in April 2021.

"You know what, I've learned to embrace it. Years ago, it was kind of like, 'Oh, Bennifer.' Actually, it wasn't a bad thing even years ago, but I think it became a thing where people made fun of it," she said.

However, Jennifer confessed that she prefers Bennifer over some of the alternatives.

"I think 'Aff-Lo' is good too... (or) it could be 'Lo-Af,'" commented host Jimmy, to which the superstar replied, "I don't like that."

J.Lo and the actor/director tied the knot at a chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022 and held an official ceremony for friends and family in Savannah, Georgia the following month.

The On the Floor hitmaker is currently promoting her new rom-com Shotgun Wedding, which is set to debut via Prime Video on 27 January.