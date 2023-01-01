Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson host 'sing for your supper' dinner parties

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson sometimes host "sing for your supper" parties for their famous friends.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the actress/singer - who has been married to the Hollywood icon since 1988 - revealed that she and Tom regularly invite celebrities over to their house.

However, the couple insists that every guest performs a song before they can eat.

"Sometimes we have a dinner at our house called a 'sing for your supper' party. We tell people that they have to come and they have to sing. You don't have to be a singer, you can be anything in the business, but you have to sing or you get no dinner," she said. "As a matter of fact, it's better if you're not a professional. My pianist comes and he can play anything. And people do show up with their songs. And there have been many times that people really impress you in more ways than one."

Reacting to the idea, host Kelly gushed over the fun idea.

"Oh my gosh, this is like (in 1997 film) My Best Friend's Wedding when Cameron Diaz does the karaoke!" she exclaimed.