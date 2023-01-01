Catherine, Princess of Wales bounces on her children's trampoline to keep fit

Catherine, Princess of Wales has revealed her fitness secret: bouncing on her children's trampoline!



The Princess of Wales attended a reception at Hampton Court Palace on Thursday to celebrate the triumph of the England Wheelchair Rugby League team at the recent Rugby League World Cup.



Catherine welcomed members of the team and coaches and congratulated them on their victory.



According to the Daily Mirror, during her appearance, one of the athletes asked the royal about her gym habits.



The Princess of Wales replied, "It’s running around after the children... whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."



She also revealed her four-year-old son, Prince Louis, adored rugby and that all three of her children were athletic.



"We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby," the 41-year-old added.



She also told the players she and her family watched the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, in which England defeated France 28-24, in November.



Catherine and Prince William are also parents to Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.