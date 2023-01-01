Brittany Snow files for divorce from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Stanaland.



The Pitch Perfect actress and the Selling the OC real estate agent announced in September that they were separating after two-and-a-half years of marriage, and on Wednesday, she filed for divorce in court.



According to TMZ, Brittany cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and stated that they have a prenuptial agreement in place.



Brittany and Tyler announced that they had made the "difficult decision" to separate in a joint statement via Instagram four months ago.



"This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they wrote. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."



Brittany, 36, and Tyler announced their engagement in February 2019 and tied the knot in March 2020.