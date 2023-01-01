Riley Keough breaks silence after mother Lisa Marie Presley's death

Riley Keough broke her silence on her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death on Friday.

The singer-songwriter, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on 12 January after suffering a heart attack. She was 54.

On Friday, her eldest child, actress Riley, broke her silence on her mother's sudden passing by posting a black-and-white throwback photo of herself as a child with Lisa Marie. In the touching snap, young Riley holds flowers and looks up at her mum, who smiles as she looks down at her daughter.

She captioned the Instagram post with a simple red heart emoji.

The Zola star received condolences and messages of support in the comments, with Nicole Richie writing, "I love you."

Elsewhere in the comments, Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson told Riley she would have liked to pay her respects to Lisa Marie at the public memorial at Graceland over the weekend.

"Here I am a complete stranger , sending you sincere condolences in public. I loved your mother. She was wonderful," she wrote. "I am utterly broken hearted I was unable to fly out to pay my respects in person. Love love love to you all (sic)."

The public memorial will take at Elvis' Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest in a private service for close friends and family on Thursday. She was buried next to her late son Benjamin Keough and near her father and grandparents.

In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by her 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.