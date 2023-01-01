Gabrielle Union working on Bring It On sequel

Gabrielle Union is working on a 'Bring It On' sequel.



The 50-year-old actress starred as cheerleader Isis, the leader of cheer team The Clovers, in the 2000 movie 'Bring It On' and Gabrielle has revealed that she wants to bring The Clovers back to the big screen with their own story.



Speaking to Variety, she said: "We’ve been developing a sequel forever. But for folks who don’t exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years.”



Gabrielle previously revealed that she and her fellow Clovers - R B girl group Blaque members Shamari Fears DeVoe, Brandi Williams, and the late Natina Reed - were asked to return to shoot additional scenes after test audiences requested more screen time for them.



She said: "Story time. So we shot these snippets after the movie wrapped because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers.



"We shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie to make people think we were in the movie more than we were. The end."



And, she admitted to having regrets about how she portrayed her character.



She said: "I was given full reign to do whatever I wanted with Isis in 'Bring It On', and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road because I felt like that would make her be appropriate — the right kind of Black girl. Black girls aren't allowed to be angry — certainly not demonstratively angry — and I muzzled her.



"I need to come to grips and acknowledge where I failed Isis. When given full control, I made her 'appropriate.'



"I would have read the Toros for filth, as well as allowed her to be angry and allowed her her full humanity. Part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed."



The movie, directed by Peyton Reed, follows Toro cheer captain Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst) of Rancho Carne High who learns that the former captain of her squad had been stealing routines from the Clovers, a rival cheer team from East Compton.