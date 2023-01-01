Jeremy Renner broke '30-plus bones' in snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in a snowplough accident earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Avengers star shared a glimpse into his recovery after he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries after being hit by the machine at his Nevada home on 1 January.

Alongside a photo showing him being treated by a physical therapist, Jeremy thanked his fans for their support.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years (sic). Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I... Much love and appreciation to you all."

In addition, Jeremy explained that he is focused on healing.

"These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," the 52-year-old continued.

Later, the actor also responded to former co-star Chris Evans on Twitter after he jokingly asked if "anyone even checked on the snowcat".

"Love you brother," he replied. "I did check on the snow cat, (and) she needs fuel."

Jeremy underwent surgery following the incident, and after recuperating in hospital, returned home on 17 January.