Nia Long insists she's single amid Omarion romance rumours

Nia Long has dismissed rumours suggesting she is dating Omarion.

After the You People star was photographed holding hands with the former B2K member at the movie's premiere last week, Nia responded to speculation that snaps indicated a romance between the pair.

"Everybody simmer down," she commented on a post on The Shade Room's Instagram page, adding: "I'm single AF (as f**k)."

Omarion has not yet addressed the rumours.

Nia, 52, split from fiancé Ime Udoka late last year after the Boston Celtics coach allegedly had an affair with a staff member.

The former couple share an 11-year-old son named Kez.

Nia is also mother to Massai, 22, from a previous relationship.