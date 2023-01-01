Riley Keough secretly welcomed baby girl

Riley Keough is a new mum.



During a memorial service for her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, which was staged at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday morning, the Logan Lucky actress's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read out a tribute on her behalf.



As part of the speech, Riley and Ben revealed that they are parents to a baby girl.



"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," he said, reading his wife's words. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."



Neither Riley nor Ben commented further.



However, a representative for the couple, who wed in 2015, confirmed to People that they welcomed a daughter in 2022.



Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on 12 January after suffering a heart attack. She was 54.



The singer-songwriter was laid to rest in a private service for close friends and family on Thursday. She was buried next to her late son Benjamin Keough and near her father and grandparents.



In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by her 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.