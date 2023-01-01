Emilia Clarke 'avoiding' watching House of the Dragon

Emilia Clarke is yet to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

During a recent interview for Variety, the British actress - who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones for eight seasons - confessed that she hasn't viewed the new HBO show as she found the prospect to be "too weird".

"I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards," Emilia assured during an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival. "I just can't do it."

She continued, "It's so weird. It's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?' That's how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

Emilia is currently promoting the sci-fi rom-com The Pod Generation.

The film, which also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, premiered at the festival last Thursday.