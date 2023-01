Kelly Clarkson granted restraining orders against two alleged stalkers

Kelly Clarkson has been granted restraining orders against two alleged stalkers.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Stronger singer obtained two permanent restraining orders on Thursday against individuals whom she had claimed would cause "disturbances" by arriving uninvited at her Los Angeles home.



Victor Fernandez and Huguette Nicole Young have been prohibited from contacting Clarkson or her two children - eight-year-old River Rose and six-year-old Remington.



The alleged stalkers have also been ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from her house, car, and place of work.



Previously, Clarkson was granted temporary restraining orders against the two individuals.



In a report, the TV personality claimed Fernandez had arrived uninvited at her home multiple times since last November.



She also alleged Young had shown up at her property at least 18 times since October and left unwanted gifts on her porch, even after a security guard confronted her and informed her she was trespassing.