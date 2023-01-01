Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen 'flashed' her while filming Home Improvement

Pamela Anderson has alleged Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement.



In an excerpt of her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela obtained by Variety and published on Sunday, the Baywatch star claimed fellow actor Tim Allen flashed her in 1991 while shooting the movie Home Improvement.



Anderson played Lisa, Binford's first Tool Girl, in the first two seasons of Home Improvement. Pamela was 23 years old at the time of the alleged occurrence, and Tim was 37.



“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly - completely naked underneath,” she wrote. “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even.’”



The actress added, “I laughed uncomfortably.”



Tim responded to the allegation in a statement, telling Variety, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”



Love, Pamela is set for release on 31 January.



As stated on HarperCollins' website, the book by Anderson details how she lost control of her personal narrative as her life was closely scrutinised by tabloids and paparazzi.