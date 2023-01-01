Brooke Shields had 'no idea' she would speak out as a sexual assault survivor

Brooke Shields has opened up about being sexually assaulted.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for a new interview, the Jane the Virgin star discussed her new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, in which she opened up about having been sexually assaulted after graduating from Princeton University.

The two-part documentary directed by Lana Wilson premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.

“I did not know if or when or if at all I was ever going to bring this up,” Brooke revealed of the documentary in her interview. “It has taken me many years of therapy to even be able to talk about it. I definitely have worked very hard through it, and I’ve learned to process it.”

In an excerpt from the documentary obtained by Rolling Stone, the actress recalled going back to a friend’s apartment to call a taxi before he raped her.

“I just absolutely froze,” she commented of the incident. “My one ‘no’ should have been enough. And I just thought, ‘Stay alive, and get out.’”

Brooke continued to THR, “I’ve come to a place, and we’ve come to a time in our society, where we can talk about these things much more openly… I had no idea I was going to say it."

The 57-year-old added, “I thought, I have arrived at this place, and I feel as a mother of two young girls that I hope that just by even hearing my incident that I can add myself to becoming an advocate. Because this is something that does happen every day, and it should not be happening.”