Alex Wolff starring in A Quiet Place: Day One

Alex Wolff has been cast in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'.



The 25-year-old actor will reunite with 'Pig' director Michael Sarnoski in the spin-off prequel to the 'A Quiet Place' films.



Wolff will star alongside Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn in the film. Plot details are currently under wraps but the previous two movies in the series are set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by blind monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing that leaves a family struggling to survive in silence.



Sarnoski will direct 'A Quiet Place: Day One' from a script written by Jeff Nichols that is based on an original idea by John Krasinski. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce for Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski for his Sunday Night banner.



The movie is set to be released in cinemas in March 2024 and it is hoped that the project sets up 'A Quiet Place' universe that can be explored in the years to come.



A third picture in the original franchise is currently in the pipeline with Krasinski returning to direct. It is expected to hit screens in 2025.



John has worked with his wife Emily Blunt on the horror series and revealed that he put his marriage at risk with outrageous stunts he asked her to perform in the sequel 'A Quiet Place: Part II'.



He said: "Emily's [stunt] is so real. I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That's true.



"Like when I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You're going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come three feet from you and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’ That's a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real."