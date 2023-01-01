Alec Baldwin faces backlash over Instagram post amid involuntary manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin has been criticised for a photograph he posted on Instagram shortly after being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The photo was uploaded just a few days after news broke that Baldwin would be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the accidental death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

The photo showed one of the 64-year-old actor's young sons sitting on the floor with his hands on his mother Hilaria's shoulders.

"The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy…" Baldwin captioned the photo.

The post caused confusion and upset among his followers.

One critic commented, "Imagine being indicted for involuntary manslaughter and the first post you make after the announcement includes a picture of your attention-seeking wife, posed with your young son, and captioned with a sexually suggestive innuendo."

Another wrote, "If I accidentally took the life of a parent, I certainly wouldn’t be posting pictures of my spouse and child. Then you make a sexual comment on such a moment? It’s not a good look. Find humility."

Baldwin later added another sentence to the end of his caption: "Potato chips to follow."

In the comments, he explained the update, writing, "I adjusted the text. I guess because…you know…there is so much of that Reddit trash out there."

In October 2021, production on Baldwin's movie Rust was shut down after his prop firearm discharged and killed cinematographer Hutchins.

After the charges were announced on Thursday, Baldwin's lawyer Luke Nikas said, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Despite the charges, an attorney for the Rust production confirmed on Friday that the movie will resume filming with Baldwin in the lead role. Production was originally scheduled to resume this month.

Rust's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while assistant director David Halls signed a plea deal for a negligent use of a deadly weapon charge.