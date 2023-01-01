Gabrielle Union confirms she's 'working on' Bring It On sequel

Gabrielle Union has confirmed that she is working on a sequel to the 2000 movie Bring It On.



While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the original Bring It On star revealed that a sequel to the film is in the works, focussing on the East Compton Clovers team, which her character Isis led in the 2000 original.



"We are working on it," she told the outlet, adding that she's "been developing a sequel that centres on the (Clovers)."



Gabrielle and her Bring It On co-star Kirsten Dunst previously discussed ideas they'd had for a second movie during the film's 20th-anniversary event on Zoom in 2020.



"The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that's awesome," Gabrielle said at the time. "So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we're like co-heads of the PTA. I don't know."



Kirsten quipped, "Or we run a cheer school like (in Netflix docuseries) Cheer."



Of playing a potential cheerleading coach, she added, "I feel like it'd be fun if we - I mean, it has to be a competition against somebody now."



The 2001 film spawned five direct-to-video sequels and one Halloween-themed television film sequel, although none of the follow-up instalments featured any of the original cast.