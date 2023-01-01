Blonde leads Razzie nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
'Blonde' leads the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards.
The Marilyn Monroe biopic, which stars Ana de Armas as the Hollywood icon, has been bestowed with eight nominations in the annual celebration of the worst films and performances of the year.
Organisers of the event, also known as the Razzies, said that Andrew Dominik's movie "'explores' the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe... by continuing to exploit her posthumously".
'Good Mourning', a stoner comedy by the rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly, received seven nods and will compete with 'Blonde' for the dubious honour of worst picture.
Disney's "unnecessary" remake of 'Pinocchio' is also up for worst picture along with 'The King's Daughter' and 'Morbius'.
Tom Hanks and Pete Davidson have received multiple nominations and are both up for worst actor and worst supporting actor.
Hanks was recognised for his portrayal of Gepetto in 'Pinocchio' and his "latex-laden, ludicrously accented" portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic 'Elvis'.
Davidson was nominated for his voice role in 'Marmaduke' and his cameo appearance in 'Good Mourning'.
Machine Gun Kelly landed four nominations for 'Good Mourning' – worst actor, worst screen couple (with singer Mod Sun), worst director and worst screenplay (with Mod Sun).
The 'winners' of the Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11, the day before the Academy Awards.
The full list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards:
Worst Picture:
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor:
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto / Morbius
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
Worst Actress:
Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton / Mack Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona / Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (voice only) Disney’s Pinocchio
Penélope Cruz / The 355
Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson (cameo role) Good Mourning
Tom Hanks / Elvis
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)/ Elvis
Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)
Worst Director
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless