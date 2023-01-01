Blonde leads Razzie nominations

'Blonde' leads the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards.



The Marilyn Monroe biopic, which stars Ana de Armas as the Hollywood icon, has been bestowed with eight nominations in the annual celebration of the worst films and performances of the year.



Organisers of the event, also known as the Razzies, said that Andrew Dominik's movie "'explores' the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe... by continuing to exploit her posthumously".



'Good Mourning', a stoner comedy by the rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly, received seven nods and will compete with 'Blonde' for the dubious honour of worst picture.



Disney's "unnecessary" remake of 'Pinocchio' is also up for worst picture along with 'The King's Daughter' and 'Morbius'.



Tom Hanks and Pete Davidson have received multiple nominations and are both up for worst actor and worst supporting actor.



Hanks was recognised for his portrayal of Gepetto in 'Pinocchio' and his "latex-laden, ludicrously accented" portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic 'Elvis'.



Davidson was nominated for his voice role in 'Marmaduke' and his cameo appearance in 'Good Mourning'.



Machine Gun Kelly landed four nominations for 'Good Mourning' – worst actor, worst screen couple (with singer Mod Sun), worst director and worst screenplay (with Mod Sun).



The 'winners' of the Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11, the day before the Academy Awards.







The full list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards:







Worst Picture:



Blonde



Disney’s Pinocchio



Good Mourning



The King’s Daughter



Morbius







Worst Actor:



Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning



Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke



Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio



Jared Leto / Morbius



Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan







Worst Actress:



Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter



Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion



Diane Keaton / Mack Rita



Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter



Alicia Silverstone / The Requin







Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel



Blonde



BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]



Disney’s Pinocchio



Firestarter



Jurassic World: Dominion







Worst Supporting Actress



Adria Arjona / Morbius



Lorraine Bracco (voice only) Disney’s Pinocchio



Penélope Cruz / The 355



Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King’s Daughter



Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend







Worst Supporting Actor



Pete Davidson (cameo role) Good Mourning



Tom Hanks / Elvis



Xavier Samuel / Blonde



Mod Sun / Good Mourning



Evan Williams / Blonde







Worst Screen Couple



Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning



Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde



Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)/ Elvis



Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde



The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)







Worst Director



Judd Apatow / The Bubble



Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning



Andrew Dominik / Blonde



Daniel Espinosa / Morbius



Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio







Worst Screenplay



Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates



Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)



Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun



Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly



Morbius / Screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless