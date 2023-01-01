Pregnant Ireland Baldwin shows off baby bump as she models vintage clothing

Ireland Baldwin is showcasing her unique fashion sense during her pregnancy.



In an Instagram post on Monday, the 27-year-old former fashion model and mom-to-be shared a series of revealing selfies featuring various vintage outfits set to be sold in her Oregon-based boutique.



"Still sifting, thrifting, and lifting my boobs into these pieces I got recently/a while ago," Ireland captioned her post. "So excited to finally update all of the vintage on the @goodtimes store."



Ireland is expecting her first child with her 38-year-old musician partner, André Allen Anjos, whose stage name is RAC.



Together, they own several businesses, including a café, wine bar, and boutique.



She previously opened up about her struggles during pregnancy.



"Pregnancy is hard," Ireland recently shared on Instagram. "It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that."



She added: "I'm exhausted. I'm unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by."



While she praised RAC for his support, she remarked, "It's hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with... It's hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by."



Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared her latest post four days after Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set in October 2021.