Pamela Anderson claims Sylvester Stallone once asked her to be his 'number one girl'

Pamela Anderson has claimed Sylvester Stallone once asked her to be his "number one" girlfriend.

In a preview of her upcoming Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, obtained by The New York Post, the Baywatch star recalled how the Rocky actor approached her about a relationship.

"He offered me a condo and a Porsche and to be his 'number one girl.' And I was like, 'Does that mean there's number two? Uh-uh,'" she recounted. "He goes, 'That's the best offer you're gonna get, honey. You're in Hollywood now.'"

However, Pamela declined Sylvester's alleged offer as she was seeking a real partnership.

"I wanted to be in love. I didn't want anything less than that," the 55-year-old continued.

But despite Pamela's claims, a representative for Sylvester has denied the conversation ever took place.

"The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement," they told the outlet.

Pamela has been officially married five times, including high-profile relationships with Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee and musician Kid Rock.

Pamela, a Love Story is set to drop via Netflix on 31 January.