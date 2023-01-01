Khloé Kardashian pens heartfelt tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother

Khloé Kardashian has written an emotional tribute in honour of her ex Tristan Thompson's late mother.

Earlier this month, Andrea Thompson died at her Toronto, Canada home after suffering a heart attack.

On Tuesday, Khloé took to Instagram to share a slideshow of images of her and Andrea and admitted that she still feels "numb" over the sad news.

"Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives," she began. "But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I'm choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don't believe in. I KNOW I will see you again."

Khloé also noted that she has been desperately missing Andrea's "sweet voice and infectious laugh".

"I know I'll get to feel that embrace of yours. I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day," the 38-year-old continued.

In addition, Khloé insisted that she and her ex-partner Tristan will continue to look out for Andrea's three other sons, but especially Amari Thompson, who has epilepsy.

"Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side," she posted, adding: "I love you. I love you. I love you."

Khloé and basketball star Tristan are parents to a four-year-old daughter named True and a baby boy whom the former couple welcomed via surrogate in July 2022.