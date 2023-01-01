Princess Eugenie expecting second child

Princess Eugenie is pregnant.

The British royal took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child, a sibling for their 23-month-old son August.

Alongside a photo taken by Jack showing August kissing her growing baby bump, Eugenie wrote, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Eugenie, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and the niece of King Charles III, didn't share any other details such as the baby's sex or due date.

In response to the happy news, a representative for Buckingham Palace commented that the family is "delighted" and excited for August to be a "big brother".

Eugenie, 32, and Jack wed in 2018.