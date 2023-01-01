Josh Duhamel feared he wouldn't be able to walk down aisle at wedding

Josh Duhamel was worried he wouldn't be able to walk down the aisle at his wedding to Audra Mari after injuring his back.

The Transformers actor tied the knot with the model in Fargo, North Dakota last September, with the pair throwing a fun-filled extravaganza for friends and family.

Reflecting on the event during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Josh recalled how he spent the morning of his big day in the emergency room.

"We had a party bus and band and the whole thing (at the rehearsal dinner), and I tried to do this Russian gymnast routine in the back of the party bus on the way home and I threw my back out," he explained. "I didn't know it until the next morning when I couldn't get out of bed. Went to the hospital, got shot up, medication... (I was) perfectly fine."

However, Josh confessed that he was concerned about what his new bride Audra would think if he had to hobble down the aisle at the church.

"I was mostly worried, because I'm a bit older than she is, and so, I figured if I can't walk down the aisle (I'll never get over the jokes). It was a real possibility. I was thinking wheelchair, crutches or a walker," the 50-year-old sighed, adding: "I made it!"

Josh and Audra, 29, started dating in late 2019 and got engaged in January 2022.

The screen star was previously married to singer Fergie, with whom he shares a nine-year-old son named Axl.