Pamela Anderson claims Tommy Lee was 'so jealous' over onscreen kiss with Baywatch co-star

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Pamela Anderson has claimed Tommy Lee once "trashed" her trailer after she filmed a kiss with a co-star on the set of Baywatch.
In a preview of her upcoming Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, obtained by The Guardian, the blonde bombshell recalled how her then-husband Tommy used to show up while she was shooting the popular series in the '90s and attempt to influence script decisions.
"I had to kiss David Chokachi but I didn't tell Tommy. He lost it. He trashed my trailer on the set, put his fist through a cabinet," she wrote in a journal entry shared in the documentary. "I apologised for not telling him - lying, as he put it - and told him it wouldn't happen again."
Pamela wed Tommy in 1995, after knowing him for just four days.
Following a tumultuous relationship, the Hollywood star and Mötley Crüe drummer divorced in 1998.
However, Pamela still considers Tommy - the father of her two sons - to be the love of her life.
"I know it wasn't perfect but, you know, no one's perfect," the 55-year-old continued. "Oh OK, perfect for me. Two imperfect, crazy people. We made two beautiful babies and so I don't have any regrets."
Pamela, a Love Story is set to drop via Netflix on 31 January.