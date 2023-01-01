Pamela Anderson claims Tommy Lee was 'so jealous' over onscreen kiss with Baywatch co-star

Pamela Anderson has claimed Tommy Lee once "trashed" her trailer after she filmed a kiss with a co-star on the set of Baywatch.

In a preview of her upcoming Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, obtained by The Guardian, the blonde bombshell recalled how her then-husband Tommy used to show up while she was shooting the popular series in the '90s and attempt to influence script decisions.

"I had to kiss David Chokachi but I didn't tell Tommy. He lost it. He trashed my trailer on the set, put his fist through a cabinet," she wrote in a journal entry shared in the documentary. "I apologised for not telling him - lying, as he put it - and told him it wouldn't happen again."

Pamela wed Tommy in 1995, after knowing him for just four days.

Following a tumultuous relationship, the Hollywood star and Mötley Crüe drummer divorced in 1998.

However, Pamela still considers Tommy - the father of her two sons - to be the love of her life.

"I know it wasn't perfect but, you know, no one's perfect," the 55-year-old continued. "Oh OK, perfect for me. Two imperfect, crazy people. We made two beautiful babies and so I don't have any regrets."

Pamela, a Love Story is set to drop via Netflix on 31 January.