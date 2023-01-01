Paris Hilton welcomes first child

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed their first child together.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old heiress shocked her fans by announcing the arrival of her and Carter's baby boy via surrogacy.

The socialite shared the news on Instagram, posting a close-up photo of herself holding the newborn's hand.

She captioned the photo, "You are already loved beyond words," followed by a blue heart emoji.

Paris also confirmed she was now a mum to People, saying, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

However, she did not disclose when their baby was born or the baby's name.

Paris and Carter, who already has a 10-year-old daughter with Secrets of Aspen star Laura Bellizzi, began their in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey in 2020 before he proposed in February 2021. They got married that November.

Recently, the former Simple Life star had to clarify the status of their IVF journey after her mother Kathy Hilton stated the pair were having difficulty conceiving.

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris wrote on her Instagram Stories in November. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then (sic) becoming a mom in 2023."

In early 2022, Paris expressed her desire to ultimately have "three or four" children with her millionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist husband.