Madonna biopic scrapped after singer embarks on world tour

Madonna’s biopic has reportedly been scrapped as the singer is now focused on her world tour.



According to sources for Variety, a previously-announced biopic centred on Madonna’s life has gone out of development at Universal Pictures.



The Vogue singer was set to direct the film herself, but last week, she announced a world tour that is allegedly preventing her from completing the project.



First announced in 2020, the as-yet-untitled biopic had been in development through to the end of 2022. Madonna reportedly drafted two scripts covering swaths of her creative and personal life - first with Diablo Cody, then with Erin Cressida Wilson.



A singing and dancing bootcamp was reportedly held to decide who among Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, Bebe Rexha, and Julia Garner would portray the pop icon and the Ozark star came out on top.



Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley bought the project, while Amy Pascal signed on to produce. Madonna last worked with Pascal on the 1982 baseball movie A League of Their Own.



Sara Zambreno and Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary were set to executive produce.



Before her biopic, Madonna directed the 2008 dramedy Filth and Wisdom and 2011 historical romance W.E.



Madonna's The Celebration Tour kicks off in July and runs through to early December. Shows in New York, London, Paris, and other cities on the musician’s tour reportedly sold out in minutes.