Kaia Gerber 'won't deny her privilege' amid 'nepo baby' debate

Kaia Gerber has acknowledged that she had a headstart in the modelling industry as the daughter of Cindy Crawford.



The 21-year-old star, who followed her mother into modelling aged 10, addressed the recent discussion surrounding nepotism in the celebrity world in a cover interview with ELLE magazine and acknowledged that she began her career from a place of privilege.



"I won't deny the privilege that I have. Even if it's just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for," she said. "My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."



In addition to modelling, Kaia has also tried her hand at acting and her upcoming projects include the TV miniseries Mrs. American Pie and the comedy film Bottoms.



Kaia insisted that having a famous parent or relative doesn't automatically get you far in Hollywood.



"With acting, it's so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone's kid. That just isn't how art is made, and what I'm interested in is art," she stated. "Also, no one wants to work with someone who's annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind. Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we'd see even more of it."



Elsewhere in the interview, Kaia revealed that "the sea parts" whenever her supermodel mother walks into a room and she was often told how "iconic" Cindy was when she first started modelling.



Kaia's father is businessman Rande Gerber. Her older brother Presley is also a model.