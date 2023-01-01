Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against alleged stalker

Kim Kardashian has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, lawyer Shawn Holley claimed that Jomonie Victor Zigler made "multiple" visits to the reality TV star's home last December but was stopped by security guards each time.

In addition, Holley reported that Zigler also sent gifts to Kardashian, including a diamond ring and keys to a hotel room, and referred to the mother-of-four as his "wife" in messages posted online.

As a result, Holley claimed the 28-year-old's alleged actions have caused Kardashian to experience "emotional distress".

A further hearing on the case is set to take place next month.