Chelsea Handler 'didn't know' she was taking controversial diabetes drug

Chelsea Handler has opened up about her experience of taking the controversial diabetes drug Ozempic.

The medication, used as a treatment for type 2 diabetes and weight management, has hit headlines in recent months due to speculation that Hollywood stars have been taking it to stay slim.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chelsea revealed that she was given Ozempic by her "anti-ageing doctor" to try, but didn't realise what it was.

"So, my anti-ageing doctor just hands it out to anybody, right? Obviously, now I can't say her name, but I didn't even know I was on it," she said, claiming that the doctor told her it would make her lose "five pounds".

Though Chelsea knew she had been prescribed Semaglutide, she didn't click that it was also sold under the brand name Ozempic.

"I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it. I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, 'I'm not really eating anything. I'm so nauseous, I'm on Ozempic.' I was like, 'I'm kind of nauseous too,'" the 47-year-old recalled. "But I had just come back from Spain and I thought I was jet-lagged. I had been there for like a month... White privilege."

And when Chelsea explained that she had taken Semaglutide, her friend clarified: "That's Ozempic."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the TV presenter called the medication "too good to be true" and insisted she would not take it "anymore".

"That's too irresponsible. I'm an irresponsible drug user, but I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me," she added.