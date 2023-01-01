Riley Keough 'grateful' for last photo with late mother Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough has shared the last photo she took with her late mother Lisa Marie Presley.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, The Terminal List star shared a photo she took with her late mother Lisa Marie Presley the last time the pair saw each other before Lisa Marie’s death on 12 January.

Lisa Marie, who had four children, died suddenly after suffering cardiac arrest at age 54. She was laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

A number of high-profile celebrities attended the memorial service at the Graceland estate, including Alanis Morissette, Sarah Ferguson, Baz Luhrmann, and Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biographical film Elvis.

Captioning the picture of herself and her mother together, Riley wrote, “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this.”

Riley’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen read a letter from the actress at Lisa Marie’s memorial service on Sunday, revealing the couple had privately welcomed their first child before Lisa Marie’s death - making her a grandmother for the first time.

The child's name has not yet been revealed to the public.

Keough and Smith-Petersen have been married for eight years, having first met while working on the film Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012.

They got engaged in August 2014 and tied the knot in Napa, California, in February 2015.