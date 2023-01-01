North West joins Kim Kardashian on PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie voice cast

North West will make her voice acting debut in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Pictures, and Spin Master Entertainment have announced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's nine-year-old daughter North West will be joining the reality star on the cast of PAW Patrol's second movie.

North will portray a new character, while Kim will reprise her role as sassy poodle Delores from 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie. Her son Saint, seven, will also have a cameo voice role.

The animated children's television series is a big hit with Kim's family and she signed up for a voice role in the first film in honour of her four kids.

According to the upcoming film's logline, The Mighty Movie sees a magical meteor crash into Adventure City, transforming the PAW Patrol pups into superpowered beings while Humdinger and Victoria Vance become supervillains.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the PAW Patrol franchise and what better way to celebrate than the release of our second feature film," producer Jennifer Dodge said in a statement obtained by Variety. "As we continue to expand the PAW Patrol universe for fans, we'll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heartwarming tale centred around our heroine Skye. With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we're bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen."

Kristen Bell, Serena Williams, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, James Marsden, Lil Rel Howery, Taraji P. Henson and Marsai Martin have also been confirmed for the voice cast.