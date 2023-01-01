Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud to star in boxing drama Giant

Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud are to star in the boxing drama 'Giant'.

The pair have signed up to star in the movie based on the British fighter 'Prince' Naseem Hamed and his ascent to world title glory under the guidance of his Irish-born trainer Brendan Ingle.

The movie will be written and directed by Rowan Athale and is being produced by Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions and Kevin Sampson of White Star Productions.

Massoud, who has previously starred in the live-action take on 'Aladdin', will star as Hamed and Considine is to play the role of Ingle.

'Giant' tells the true story of Hamed's humble beginnings in Sheffield and his discovery by Ingle – a steel industry worker turned boxing trainer.

The unlikely partnership along with Hamed's unorthodox style and cocky persona propelled the pair to boxing's elite in the face of Islamophobia in Britain.

AGC Studios will fully finance and produce the film, with executive producers including Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions.

Athale says he has been determined to bring the pair's story to the big screen for several years.

He said: "The story of fabled boxing trainer Brendan Ingle and his tempestuous relationship with protégé 'Prince' Naseem Hamed is both legendary, and truly cinematic.

"It's exciting, necessary, hilarious, and heartbreaking, and to be making this movie with the incomparable Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud, and with the support of the one and only Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions team, is a dream come true."