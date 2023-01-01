Keke Palmer reveals sex of first baby

Keke Palmer has seemingly revealed the sex of her first child.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the Nope actress appeared to let slip that she is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Darius Jackson.



While discussing the impending arrival's possible zodiac sign - either Pisces or Aries - Keke commented, "I don't want to be too blunt for my baby boy."



The star didn't comment further.



However, fans were quick to congratulate Keke on social media.



"Keke just said 'my baby boy' on the tonight show OMGGGG congratulations," one follower tweeted.



Keke announced her baby news while hosting Saturday Night Live last December.