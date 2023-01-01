Pamela Anderson claims no one approached her about Pam & Tommy series

Pamela Anderson has claimed producers didn't approach her about the TV series Pam & Tommy.

Released last year, the Hulu miniseries chronicled the marriage between the Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, as played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, during the period in which their unauthorised sex tape was released in 1995.

But during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Pamela alleged that no one had approached her about the Hulu project.

"I felt kind of run over with that one," she recalled of learning of the series. "I don't think they really portrayed Tommy or (me) positively... I've only heard that it was a very shallow kind of representation of us at that time... I wish they would have called."

Previously, British actress Lily claimed she had reached out to Pamela in the run-up to the production of Pam & Tommy but the blonde bombshell refused to return her calls.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Hollywood star noted that it was her sons Brandon, 26, and 25-year-old Dylan, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy, who encouraged her to tell her own story in the new documentary, Pamela, a Love Story.

"Brandon's the one who produced the documentary. He was like, 'Mom, you just need to tell your story because I just want to make sure that you get to tell your story, like write this book," the 55-year-old recalled. "And the documentary, I just said, 'Here, I haven't killed anybody, here's the keys to my archives and you can read my diaries, everything - let's just let it all out.'"

Pamela, a Love Story is set to drop via Netflix on 31 January.