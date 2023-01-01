Melissa Gorga admits she believed rumour Kyle Richards took Ozempic

Melissa Gorga has weighed in on Kyle Richards’s response to the rumour she took Ozempic.

While the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted to having a breast reduction in May last year, Richards has rebuffed other aesthetic surgery gossip, one of which included she was taking the medication Ozempic to lose weight.

After Richards slammed the Ozempic rumour, her fellow castmate Melissa Gorga admitted she understood how the speculation came about.

“I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Oh she’s taking that stuff,’” Melissa revealed while appearing on a Thursday episode of Jeff Lewis Live, via Us Weekly. “And then, when she (denied it), I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, maybe not.’ You know, I don’t know.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality admitted, “I didn’t even text her and ask her.”

Fans accused Melissa of using Ozempic to slim down after she shared a post on her weight loss progress.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star replied to a comment on Instagram on 16 January. “I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May (2022).”

She continued, “I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Ozempic is usually used for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or other weight-related conditions, including type-2 diabetes.