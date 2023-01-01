Larry Wilmore to lead ABC sitcom Lately

Larry Wilmore has signed on to lead the upcoming ABC situational comedy show Lately.

Deadline announced on Thursday ABC had cast The Laundromat star in their upcoming sitcom series Lately, currently in development.

According to a logline, Lately would follow the behind-the-scenes antics of a late-night talk show.

Universal Television would manage the project under parent company Universal Studio Group, where Larry has previously signed an overall deal.

After news of Larry’s casting leaked, the actor took to Instagram with a screenshot of a report.

He captioned it, “I’m so excited about this!”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, he wrote, “More good news!”

Along with starring in the show, Larry has signed on to write and executive produce. Wilmore Films Head of Television Tamara Gregory has also agreed to executive produce.

Wilmore, 61, has a long history of writing and producing comedy, having written for TV shows such as In Living Color and Sister, Sister, and also writing and producing for The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Jamie Foxx Show, and The Office.

He co-created the stop-motion sitcom The PJs with Eddie Murphy and The Bernie Mac Show with the late Bernie Mac, which earned him an Emmy and a Peabody award. He also hosted The Nightly Show on Comedy Central for two years, was the Senior Black Correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and more recently, hosted and executive produced the limited weekly talk series Wilmore on Peacock.