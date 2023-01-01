Amber Rose wants to be single for the rest of her life

Amber Rose is done with dating.

During a Wednesday appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, the model revealed that she's no longer looking for a relationship.

"I want to be single for the rest of my life," Amber asserted. "I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex... No, ew."

The actress also insisted that the single life hasn't been leaving her feeling lonely so far.

"I'm fine with being by myself too. I'm very happy to not share my bed with anyone," she said, reports Page Six. "My ex-husband cheated on me... We were married, we were young."

Amber noted that while she and her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa have become "the best of friends" while co-parenting their nine-year-old son Sebastian, she "cried every day for three years" after their divorce and hasn't felt the desire to go through that again.

"I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn't there anymore," she recalled. "Because our mothers, the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby. I was f**king heartbroken."

She also hinted her 2017 relationship with 21 Savage didn't work out because she was "still heartbroken" over her split from Wiz.

Amber was married to the Black and Yellow rapper between 2013 and 2014.

In addition to Sebastian, Amber also has a three-year-old son named Slash with music executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards.