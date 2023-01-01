Spike Lee to be honoured with BFI Fellowship

Spike Lee is to receive the BFI Fellowship.



The 65-year-old filmmaker is to be bestowed with the British Film Institute's highest honour in recognition of his "pioneering body of work that has spanned over thirty years".



The Fellowship will be presented to Spike at a special celebration at BFI Southbank on February 13, which is set to include an in-depth question and answer session with the director and a screening of his 1999 film 'Summer of Sam'.



Lee said: "I'm blessed to live up to my ancestors' credo: 'deeds, not words'. I thank the BFI for helping me in continuing my generations of family legacy. Peace and love. Ya-dig? Sho-nuff."



BFI Chair Tim Richards said: "I am honoured and excited to be awarding Spike Lee the prestigious BFI Fellowship. Lee has such a distinctive voice as an auteur, unafraid to challenge ideas of race, gender and class throughout his career with his unique cinematic style.



"A true renaissance man and pioneer, he has excelled in so many art forms, staying original, fresh and as relevant to contemporary audiences as those who have enjoyed his work for over thirty years. I am delighted to be celebrating his enormous talent and individuality with a BFI Fellowship."



Spike has directed and produced more than 30 films since his first feature movie 'She's Gotta Have It', which was released in 1986. His work continually explores race relations and numerous other political issues.



His movie credits include 'Do the Right Thing', 'Malcolm X' and 'BlacKkKlansman'. He received an Honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2016.



Other film industry figures to receive the BFI Fellowship include Martin Scorsese, Tilda Swinton and Sir Ridley Scott.