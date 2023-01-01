Shemar Moore recalls Alicia Keys rejecting his 'flirt game'

Shemar Moore once asked out Alicia Keys and she turned him down.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the S.W.A.T. star revealed that he once tried to ask the Girl on Fire singer out, and she rejected him.

"I tried to get at Alicia Keys, I ain't gonna lie. I tried!" Shemar began. "I saw her at the Soul Train Awards, I was in my dressing room. I looked at the monitor, there she was with her cornrows. And this is when her (2001) song Fallin' was first blowing up, she was just getting ready to explode. So she's playing the piano, doing her thing and my favourite instrument is the piano."

Shemar first became interested in Alicia at the awards show, which he hosted, but didn't approach her until four months later at a listening party in Los Angeles.

"I go over and go, 'Hey, Alicia, you're wonderful and your piano (playing) is amazing, I don't know what your man situation is like but if you're ever in LA, I'd love to take you for a drink,'" he recalled.

Alicia responded, "I respect your flirt game. But my man situation is handled."

He joked, "I walked away so uncool. And my boy was like, 'What happened?' and I was like, 'I don't want to talk about it, let's go.'"

Alicia would have been in her low-key relationship with longtime collaborator Kerry 'Krucial' Brothers Jr. at the time of Shemar's proposition. She is now married to music producer Swizz Beatz.