Abigail Breslin marries longtime partner Ira Kunyansky

Abigail Breslin tied the knot with her longtime partner Ira Kunyansky over the weekend.



The Oscar-nominated actress revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she exchanged vows with Ira on Saturday.



Abigail, 26, announced her marriage by sharing a photo of her engagement ring and wedding band on Instagram and writing, "Ya girl got married y'all."



In a follow-up post, the Little Miss Sunshine star shared a snap of her first dance with Ira and added in the caption, "01.28.23 (heart and rings emoji) married my bestest friend."



According to Us Weekly, social media posts from their bridal party revealed the two married at Hummingbird Nest Farm, a venue located in the Santa Susana Mountains outside of Los Angeles.



On his own Instagram account, Breslin's husband Ira also shared an image of the couple from their nuptials, captioning the post, "Love my other second half @abbienormal9," with a heart emoji.



Ira also reposted several photos and a video taken by their guests on his Instagram Stories, including a moment of the pair kissing at the altar and their first dance as a married couple.



Abigail and Ira began dating in 2017 and got engaged in February 2022. At the time, Abigail shared a close-up photo of her sparkling ring on Instagram with the caption, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."