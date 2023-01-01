Sarah Michelle Gellar dismisses fan theory about Wolf Pack character

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shot down a major rumour about her role in the TV series Wolf Pack.

While recently speaking to Digital Spy, the actress addressed speculation that her character in the new TV series, arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, is actually an older version of Buffy Summers - whom she played on Buffy the Vampire Slayer between 1997 and 2003.

“That’s really funny. I like it,” Gellar said of the theory. “I’m down for it.”

However, she confirmed that it was not true.

“No, I can tell you that one is not the case,” she insisted. “That is not what you will find out, but that’s funny.”

Later, the 45-year-old also joked, “Wouldn’t it be funny if you just found out, (Wolf Pack) season two is just Buffy?... It’s all a ruse.”

Supernatural teen drama Wolf Pack is now showing via Paramount+.