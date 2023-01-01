Jane Fonda is 'worried' about new Barbarella movie

Jane Fonda has expressed her doubts about the upcoming Barbarella movie.



In October, it was announced that Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney had signed up to follow in Fonda's footsteps by playing the titular space traveller in a new movie.



When asked what she thought of the new project in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda responded, "I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be."



In the original 1968 movie starring Fonda, Barbarella sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, who has created a weapon that could destroy humanity. The film received mixed reviews and wasn't a box office hit, but it has since become a cult classic.



Fonda told THR that she once had an idea of how to remake the movie with a feminist twist but original producer Dino De Laurentiis wasn't interested.



"I had an idea of how to do it that Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie," she added.



The new Barbarella movie is still in development and no writer or director has been attached. However, Sweeney is expected to executive produce via her production company Fifty-Fifty Films.



Little is known about the new film and it is not clear if it will be a remake or a new story taken from Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series.