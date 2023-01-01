Emily Ratajkowski keeping her wedding ring following Sebastian Bear-McClard divorce

Emily Ratajkowski has kept her wedding ring after divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard.



While speaking to Tommy Dorfman on a Monday episode of her High Low podcast, the My Body author opened up about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard and what she did with the wedding ring.



According to Daily Mail, the ring - a two-carat princess-cut diamond and a three-carat pear-shaped diamond on a yellow gold band - is valued at $50 000 (£40 599).



“I love a divorce story,” Emily began, via Us Weekly. “I don’t think divorce is a sad thing.”



She added, “Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you,’” explaining, “I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce and I don’t think that’s a good way to live.”



When asked where her wedding ring from her marriage with Sebastian was, the multi-hyphenate answered, “I still have it.”



Emily concluded, “Cheers to divorce!”



Page Six broke the news in July last year that the couple was separating after four years of marriage following allegations Sebastian had cheated on Emily. Two months later, Ratajkowski filed for divorce.



The former couple share a son together, Sylvester Apollo, who was born on 8 March 2021.