Ireland Baldwin reveals baby daughter will be named Holland

Ireland Baldwin has revealed her baby daughter would be named Holland.



During an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast, the Guess model announced the name she and her partner André Allen Anjos had chosen for their daughter.



She also expressed excitement about parenting her child differently than how she was brought up.



“What I’m most excited about is really more centred around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn’t have,” Ireland revealed of her pregnancy, via Just Jared. “What’s kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm.”



She continued, “It’s cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible…



“We’re naming her Holland. I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent. And then I love the actress Holland Taylor.”



Recalling she’s “always loved that name since I was young”, Ireland called it “classy” and “beautiful”.



Page Six has speculated Ireland and André have been together for “at least” one year. Holland would be their first baby together.



Ireland first announced her pregnancy in a January 2023 Instagram post, sharing a photo of a sonogram captioned, “Happy New Year.”