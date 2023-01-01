Hilaria Baldwin thanks fans for 'support and kindness' amid Alec Baldwin shooting charge

Hilaria Baldwin has responded to Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting charges.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the The Living Clearly Method author reacted to the filing of her husband Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges for his shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Alec was officially charged on Tuesday by the state of New Mexico for Hutchins’s death, alongside Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. The actor fatally shot the cinematographer during a rehearsal take of the film in October 2021.

“I hope you understand how much your support and kindness to Alec and our children mean. Thank you for being our community and our village,” Hilaria wrote, captioning a photo of the family together. “You are helping us to be stronger parents and partners during this unimaginable time, stemming from such heartbreaking tragedy. Please know that I hear all of your outspoken words and each and every one of you reminds me daily that there is kindness in the world and we are not alone.”

She concluded, “Alec, we love you and we are here for you.”

Hilaria and Alec share seven children together: newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, two-year-olds Lucia and Eduardo Pau Lucas, four-year-old Romeo Alejandro David, six-year-old Leonardo, seven-year-old Rafael Thomas, and nine-year-old Carmen Gabriela. Alec shares his 27-year-old Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.