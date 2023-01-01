Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination will not be revoked following investigation

Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination will not be rescinded following an investigation.

Last week, leaders at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), who organise the Oscars, announced that they would be conducting a "review of campaign procedures" in light of the English actress's "surprise" nomination for Best Actress for the independent film To Leslie.

The Academy's board of governors deliberated the issue in a meeting on Tuesday, and its CEO Bill Kramer subsequently announced that Riseborough's nomination will stand, but concerns surrounding social media campaigning tactics will be addressed.

"The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded. However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly," Kramer said in a statement.

"The purpose of the Academy's campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process - these are core values of the Academy. Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive and unbiased campaigning."

He explained that changes to campaign regulations will be made after this year's Academy Awards and shared with the Academy's membership.

"The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements," he concluded.

Riseborough has not commented on the review, however, her To Leslie co-star Marc Maron recently accused the Academy of investigating the celebrity-led grassroots support for her because it "threatens" lucrative awards season campaign initiatives.

Riseborough will compete against Tár's Cate Blanchett, Blonde's Ana de Armas, The Fabelmans' Michelle Williams, and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh for the Best Actress Oscar on 12 March.